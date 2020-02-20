A Schertz man is facing criminal sexual activity and interstate kidnapping charges after he allegedly picked up a 13-year-old from Arkansas and drove her to his home in Guadalupe County.
Following his arrest in January, Kraig David Van Winkle, 34, waived his right to arraignment this month, effectively pleading not guilty to kidnapping and child exploitation charges alleged in his federal indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Criminal Justice.
“(The court) filed an automatic plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant to charges contained in a federal grand jury indictment returned on Feb. 5, 2020, namely one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of interstate kidnapping of a minor,” the DOJ statement read. “According to court documents filed in this case, two weeks after meeting a 13-year-old child online, Van Winkle allegedly left Schertz on Jan. 8, 2020, and traveled out of state to meet the child. He then kidnapped and transported the child back to his residence in Schertz with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.”
According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in the case, FBI agents in Little Rock, Arkansas, contacted their counterparts in San Antonio about a 13-year-old girl’s Jan. 9 disappearance. Texas authorities learned that about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, the girl got into a silver Chevrolet HHR with Texas plates in a neighborhood in her Arkansas hometown.
Investigators tracked the vehicle to Van Winkle and his Schertz home, according to the affidavit. FBI agents knocked on Van Winkle’s door and he opened it “soaking wet and wearing only a towel,” the affidavit read.
He tried to shut the door once FBI agents identified themselves, according to the document. Once inside the apartment, agents found the 13-year-old girl in a bathroom, the document read.
An agent said in the affidavit that Van Winkle admitted to meeting the girl on the internet, chatted with her about sexual fantasies and devised a plan to take her from her home to his, where she could live and he “could take care of her.”
The suspect told an investigator that knew the acts he committed with the girl were wrong, the affidavit read.
“Van Winkle decided to commit these illegal acts because he was lonely,” according to the document. “Van Winkle was aware that (the girl) was only 13 years old before he chose to travel to Arkansas to transport her and was aware of her exact birth date.”
FBI agents arrested Van Winkle on Jan. 11 at his apartment and rescued the child victim, the DOJ release read. He remains in federal custody.
Van Winkle, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in federal prison for kidnapping and a minimum of 10 years to life in prison for the transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity charge, the release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.