A woman was arrested Thursday at a local spa on suspicion of prostitution.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force arrested 55-year-old Guiqiu Li of Houston and charged her with prostitution, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
Li was working at the Apple Spa, located at 1012 E. Court St.
For more than a month, police received complaints and tips that Apple Spa was operating a prostitution establishment, Nichols said. During that same time, investigators watched the business and determined that illegal activities were taking place inside, Nichols said.
“We strongly believe through all of the evidence we saw that prostitution is the primary business going on in this location,” he said. “This did not appear to be a traditional spa where you go get a massage, see a masseuse. There was no indication it was a legitimate spa.”
Authorities set up a sting and went into the business acting like customers, Nichols said. At least one investigator was offered sex for money and detectives made an arrest, he said.
Apple Spa can continue to operate as a spa as long as no further illicit activity occurs there, Nichols said.
“Lawful spa activity, absolutely,” he said. “We want every small business to succeed if they’re engaged in legitimate business. This place was not engaged in legitimate business.”
Law enforcement officers will continue to monitor the business and respond to any further complaints, he said.
One other person was at the business at the time, but was not arrested, the chief said. However, if illegal activities are discovered at the establishment again, more arrests could be possible, Nichols said.
“We take these complaints and tips very serious,” he said. “We value the quality of life we enjoy in Seguin and will continue to make every effort to ensure businesses engaged in illegal activity like prostitution are closed swiftly and permanently.”
Authorities took Li to the Guadalupe County Jail on the single charge of prostitution. She was released Friday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, according to online jail records.
(1) comment
I don't know about others, but I'd prefer that my tax dollars not be spent on victimless crimes such as prostitution. If we're worried about the spread of STIs, then promote safer sex. If we're worried about exploitation of women, then don't arrest the poor girl, arrest her johns (and the owner of the spa). This arrest makes me feel very sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.