Texas voters will have more time to head to the ballot box in the upcoming primary election runoff races.
Following a recent order from the governor’s office, the state is allowing more days for early voting.
Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said is preparing for the additional hours, though it will come at a higher cost. Caused by a response to the coronavirus pandemic, changes to the traditional ways of holding an election are coming fast, but it’s not too much to handle, Hayes said.
“Elections are always a challenge but an election during a pandemic is even more challenging than ever,” she said. “It doesn’t really mean any more work than what we were already doing. It just means we have to start everything sooner than what we were originally planning based on the secretary of state’s calendar we had before.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation in accordance with his disaster declaration for the state. In the proclamation, he ordered early voting to begin June 29 and continue “through the fourth day before election day, excluding any legal state or federal holidays,” according to the proclamation posted online at the governor’s office’s website.
To ensure elections proceed efficiently and safely when Texans go to the polls in person during early voting or on election day, it is necessary to increase the number of days in which polling locations are open during the early voting period. This will allow election officials to implement appropriate social distancing and safe hygiene practices, the proclamation read.
“The governor has the express authority to suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of a state agency if strict compliance with the provisions, orders, or rules would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with a disaster,” according to the proclamation.
Early voting will begin Monday, June 29 and continue through July 6.With July 3 and July 4 as national holidays, no early voting locations will open on those days, Hayes said.
The early start means she’ll need early-voting poll workers to get started a little sooner than normal, she said.
“We just need early voting workers a little bit longer and some of the timing has to be adjusted on our calendars,” Hayes said. “We have to deliver the equipment sooner. Obviously the early voting clerks have to start sooner. It just moved everything up a bit for us but it didn’t really change the amount of work for us or what we have to do.”
The change was unexpected, she said. In her time working elections, the early voting period has historically lasted five days.
But things are different amid the pandemic.
In mid-March, Abbott signed a proclamation postponing upcoming elections. He rescheduled the May 26 primary runoffs for July 14.
Hayes and her staff already were on schedule, implementing plans and ramping up accommodations for the upcoming elections, she said. Abbott’s proclamation on May 11 just accelerated the timeline.
The elections office is paying close attention to details to better ensure safety measures are in place during the elections, Hayes said.
“We’ve been working with the county emergency manager to make sure we have the supplies and procedures in place to allow for any social distancing requirements in place at the time, sanitizing the equipment and providing that social distancing space we need to conduct voting,” she said.
Of course, more early voting days means costs will increase, Hayes said. Most likely election workers won’t work too many more hours, but schedules will be adjusted so workers’ shifts are limited to a manageable number of hours each day, she said.
However, the county could see additional funding that’s made available in coming weeks, Hayes said.
“I don’t have the details on that yet but it hopefully will help defray some of the costs for the early voting hours. That’s being managed from the state level and passed down to the counties,” she said. “We’ll see when we can get those funds and what we can use them for. They’ll be very helpful.”
The elections office trains members of the community to serve as poll workers, proving an extremely important service, Hayes said.
While election workers are paid, they are not highly paid, yet the work they do for the county and for voters is invaluable, Hayes added.
“No matter how much work we put into an election here in the elections office, no matter how many hours we put into preparation, if we didn’t have our poll workers, we couldn’t conduct an election,” Hayes said. “We can’t be everywhere, and so they are what make our elections possible.
“We appreciate them so much.”
