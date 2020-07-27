An afternoon collision claimed the life of a motorcyclist Friday.
Local first responders were called about 5:50 p.m. to the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 90 near Weber Road for a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Roman Jansky said the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Hwy 90 when it struck a grey Jeep Wrangler on the side.
“The driver of the Jeep didn’t see the motorcycle, it appears at this time,” he said. “The motorcycle T-boned the jeep as he was turning left.”
The driver of the motorcycle, whose identify was not released Friday, was fatally injured during the crash.
The driver of the grey Jeep Wrangler, who was traveling with his dog, was uninjured.
The wreck remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.