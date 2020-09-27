Parents, students and fans alike ventured out to Matador Stadium on Friday night to cheer on the home team and check out the new digs.
Seguin ISD opened its new football stadium this week, with the freshman football team, Breisemesister Middle School and varsity teams taking the field.
Seguin ISD School Board member Carl Jenkins was among the crowd on Friday to get his first glance at the new stadium.
“It is just amazing and it is beautiful,” he said.
The new stadium replaces the facility that housed the Matador football team for more than 60 years.
Seguin ISD residents voted to build the new facility when they approved the 2018 bonds measure.
The aging facility was long out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Seeing Matador fans using the accessibility features was a proud moment for Jenkins.
“The first thing I saw when I walked up was a wheelchair going up the ADA compliant ramp and I just thought, ‘We’re ADA compliant! Thank you so much!’” he said.
To meet ADA requirements, there is a wider walkway and ADA seating along the front row, an elevator to the press box and easy to maneuver ramps. There is a larger concession stand. a new spirit store and ticket booths.
The new facility boasts about 125 restrooms between the home and visitors’ sides.
Matador fan Linda Hall, who come out to cheer on her godson with friend Iris Valdez, said she was impressed overall with the stadium.
“They did a very good job on the stadium,” she said. “The restrooms are awesome. The stadium is nice. I really like the layout. I like this area where you can just relax and you don’t have to worry about standing water or mud.”
On Tuesday, Seguin ISD Deputy Superintendent Bill Lewis presented an update to the Seguin ISD School Board on the stadium. He explained the stadium is substantially finished but there is still some work to be done.
“We have received occupancy on it, but it doesn’t mean it is done or completely finished,” Lewis said. “There is a list of items that need to be fixed or tweaked, which can go on for a few months, depending on the type of fix it needs to be and not to interrupt the type of services as they go on at the stadium.”
The new stadium is a game changer for both the city and the district, Jenkins said.
“It is a very proud moment in Seguin right now,” he said. “This seemed like a dream just a few years ago and it has come to fruition. I’m just so happy for Seguin and Seguin ISD right now, I’m almost speechless.”
