After more than three decades calling the corner of State Highway 123 and Schriewer Road home, the Seguin Gazette is moving closer to the heart of Seguin.
The building housing the 133-year-old paper is under contract, the sale is slated to close at the end of the month, and effective Monday, Sept. 27, the office will be moved.
While the newspaper offices will no longer be housed in the 16,000-square-foot building, the business itself is staying in Seguin, said Elizabeth Engelhardt, publisher of the Seguin Gazette.
“We’re still here covering events, bringing you the news; none of that gets interrupted,” she said. “We’ll be working remotely until we are settled in to our new Seguin location.”
For about 15 months, the building housing the Gazette offices was up for sale. Constructed in 1987, the building was designed for a newspaper of that era — needing large working spaces to layout the paper, process photos and house the printing press.
It was built at a time when newspapers were heavy-duty industrial businesses. It’s why the Gazette located in an industrial park. But pages began being laid out in computers in the ’90s, and those computers have continued to shrink. One person with a laptop now can do something it would take a team of people with giant machines in the 1980s to do.
One thing that will not change is the Gazette’s ability to cover all of the happenings in and around Seguin and Guadalupe County.
“In my five years of working in Seguin, and particularly at this location, we have made many memories and have greeted many friends, neighbors and supportive community members,” Engelhardt said. “I look forward to continuing that trend in our new location in the near future.”
Managing editor Felicia Frazar said the move is bittersweet after having worked in the location for almost 20 years.
“This building is where I’ve spent a majority of my adult life,” she said. “It’s where my love of journalism was sparked. Being closer to downtown Seguin is exciting, and we look forward to what the future holds.”
While the Gazette employees are working remotely, staff can be reached at 830-463-0762. For subscription assistance, call 830-463-0762.
