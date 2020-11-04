Refurbished spill gates are coming to three of the six Guadalupe Valley lakes system lakes along with higher property taxes for people with waterfront property along those lakes.
Voters on Tuesday approved Water Control Improvement Districts, their ability to levy taxes and districts’ ability to pay for improvements to dams on those lakes.
Ballot propositions supporting the measures passed for Lake Dunlap, Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid. Each district also elected WCID directors.
For Lake Dunlap, Proposition A creating the district received 480 positive votes and 44 votes against the measure, according to unofficial vote totals Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes released Tuesday night.
Dunlap’s Proposition B authorizing the district to levy taxes passed by a vote of 467 for and 56 against.
Proposition C approves a contract with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to make improvements on the dam spill gates that failed last year. Voters cast 469 ballots for the measure and 53 against funding tax bonds not to exceed $40 million.
J. Harmon, Doug Harrison, Lawrence Johnson, Harry Moeller and Vernon Schaub were elected directors of the Lake Dunlap WCID.
At Lake McQueeney, voters approved Proposition A establishing the district by a vote of 541 for to 53 against, according to unofficial results. Proposition B entering into a contract with GBRA and allowing for the levy of taxes was approved 529 to 63.
McQueeney’s Proposition C limiting the additional tax to no more than 5 cents per $100 valuation passed 523 to 72 and McQueeney WCID directors are David Doughtie, John Ewald, Lindsey Gillum, Paul Mueller and Robert Worth Jr.
Over at Lake Placid, the proposition establishing the WCID passed 370 to 39, according to unofficial results. Proposition B for a contract for hydroelectric operations and collection of taxes passed 361 for to 47 against.
Proposition C at Lake Placid clears board directors to levy and collect an operation and maintenance tax no greater than 12 cents per $100 valuation on taxable property in the district. Voters approved the measure 354 for to 57 against.
Lake Placid WCID directors are Randall Cox, Robin Dwyer, Jay Haselwood, Kevin Skonnord and Ray Thomas.
Check back for more on the Water Control and Improvement Districts in upcoming editions of The Seguin Gazette.
