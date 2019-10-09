GUADALUPE COUNTY — Guadalupe County law enforcement personnel, including the county’s combined SWAT team, arrested a man after he refused for hours to exit a home Tuesday afternoon in Geronimo.
The incident began about noon when special agents of the Texas Attorney General’s Office went to serve a parole warrant on a man in the 100 block of Kickapoo Trail. The man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out until authorities found him hiding in the attic and took him into custody, according to a written statement released from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Guadalupe County Combined SWAT Team, and Hostage Negotiation Team was activated and deployed to the scene,” according to the statement released while the standoff continued. “The suspect is alone, there are no persons in danger, and no shots have been fired.”
At about 5:30 p.m., an updated release from the GCSO stated that the agents and deputies had the man in custody.
“The SWAT team made entry into the residence and the suspect was discovered hiding in the attic of the residence,” according to the updated statement. “He was taken into custody without incident, and will be transported to the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center to be booked in on the parole violation.”
No one reported any injuries.
Authorities used a drone to view the entire scene and help SWAT and negotiators, the sheriff’s statement said.
Sheriff’s deputies stationed at both ends of Kickapoo Trail for hours kept people from driving on the street or getting to their homes.
A man parked in a vehicle at the end of the block said he was in the house where the man was found when authorities got there about noon Tuesday.
Jesse Gonzalez said he was house sitting for his sister, who lives in the home. He was watching his sister’s son and had sent the child off to the Navarro Intermediate School before going back to sleep with his own son.
When he awoke about noon, law enforcement officers were walking around the house with rifles, Gonzalez said. They told him they knew the other man was inside and that he should exit the residence, Gonzalez said.
He said he didn’t think the suspect was in the home and told authorities they could enter and search for him if they had a search warrant, Gonzalez said. Deputies continued to surround the home but didn’t enter at that time, he said.
Later in the day, Gonzalez said he left to get his nephew from school and upon his return was told to wait at the end of the block behind the police vehicle keeping people away from the scene.
He thinks the suspect police sought is a good person and that he was unarmed, Gonzalez said.
“All the guns ... is not even necessary,” he said. “They’re going above and beyond.”
Law enforcement had not released the man’s identity as of press time.
A neighbor, Phil Villarreal, said he saw police stationed around the home as the ordeal began. He was able to drive up and down the block a few times, leaving and returning home before authorities closed the street to through traffic, Villarreal said.
His home is a few doors down from the one officers surrounded. They live in a good, quiet neighborhood that rarely sees any action, Villarreal said, and the people who live in the home where the situation was Tuesday are just like the rest of the neighbors.
“It’s normal. Things never happen. Nothing ever happens, nothing like this,” he said. “They’re normal people. All they’re famous for is letting their dog run loose.”
The police activity caused officials at Navarro ISD to change up the bus routes and keep some students on the campus, according to a social media post on the district’s Facebook page.
“Navarro school students who live on Glenewinkel Road or in Geronimo Haven will stay at Navarro Junior High until the situation is cleared,” the post read. “Then, we will bring students home on the buses.” Parents or family members were allowed to pick up their children with a identification.
