Much-needed state assistance helping residents infected with COVID-19 and alleviating strain on hospital workers started this week in Guadalupe County.
The state of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, helped expand the regional infusion center in treating COVID-19 patients. Expansion of the center will decrease the number of people hospitalized for the disease, city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“This COVID-19 antibody infusion center is a welcome resource for Seguin that will ease the strain on our local/regional hospitals and assist those with the virus to recover,” she said. “Having a regional infusion center also helps prevent people from being hospitalized and ensures our emergency rooms and ICU beds are available for those folks who absolutely need them.”
The city, Guadalupe County, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council and Texas Division of Emergency Management partnered to expand the center, according to a joint news statement the entities released.
Gov. Greg Abbott requested TDEM provide necessary equipment and staff for the expansion and the state emergency management department is working with a private vendor to pull it off, the statement read.
GRMC began administering monoclonal antibodies on a smaller scale in December and opened its infusion center as demand for the treatment spiked, the agencies said. The center serves patients from Guadalupe, Comal, Caldwell and Wilson counties, among other areas of the region.
Expansion began Tuesday and increased GRMC’s capacity by nearly double from about 25-30 infusions per day to about 50, the statement read.
“GRMC has been dedicated to serving patients in Guadalupe County and surrounding areas in the fight against COVID-19 by administering monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-positive patients,” Chief Nursing Officer Daphne Blake, R.N., said. “These monoclonal antibody infusions may help prevent worsening COVID symptoms that lead to hospitalizations.”
GRMC healthcare providers have administered almost 1,300 infusions since December, quickly identifying eligible patients and treating them, she said.
“We are grateful for the assistance the state is sending to help increase our bandwidth to serve more patients in the fight against COVID-19,” Blake said.
Earlier in the summer, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court also approved a measure to help fund outside staffing at the hospital to administer monoclonal antibody infusions. The county’s measure paid for off-duty paramedics to step in for hospital staff in the treatment center, who then could get back to helping other patients.
To receive the treatment, patients must be COVID-19 positive and have a referral from a primary care provider.
“The infusions are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements,” the joint statement read. “The infusion center, equipped with monoclonal antibodies, treats COVID-19 patients with therapeutic drugs that may prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources for the most ill patients.”
Infusion centers are located in various communities across Texas.
Eligibility for the treatment includes patients not needing hospitalization or requiring oxygen therapy; patients must not require an increase in oxygen rate, infusing for underlying condition, not due to COVID-19; and must not be within 10 days of symptom onset.
Patients can contact the infusion center in Seguin by calling 830-481-4332. Doctors seeking referral forms can fax a request 830-401-8267.
Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov or call 800-742-5990 to find the infusion center nearest them.
