A fiery wreck that killed multiple people on Interstate 10 in Seguin on Thursday afternoon likely began after a truck carrying meat lost part of its load on the highway, authorities said.
The wreck, reported about 3 p.m. on Interstate 10 at the State Highway 123 Bypass overpass, involved an 18-wheeler hauling meat traveling eastbound on the highway who swerved to miss a Texas Department of Transportation crew that was working on the side of the highway, Seguin Police Department spokesperson Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
The truck spilled some of its cargo on the highway, creating a slippery road, Wallace said, and a second semi traveling eastbound lost control as it drove through the meat, crashed into the concrete barrier and burst into flames.
The cab of the 18-wheeler went over the concrete barrier, while the trailer remained on the highway.
Three additional vehicles were involved in a secondary crash, each catching fire, Wallace said.
The fire caused several explosions. Law enforcement and highway crews shut down the interstate and the bypass while firefighters worked to put out the flames.
The westbound lanes were reopened about an hour later. The eastbound lanes and the State Highway 123 Bypass intersection are expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate the wreck, clean up and inspect the bridge for any damage, Wallace said.
Authorities said they won't know the final death toll until later.
The wreck remains under investigation.
