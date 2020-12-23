Guadalupe Regional Medical Center received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday morning and began administering shots to healthcare workers.
The local hospital received 800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations through a distribution program the state of Texas runs, according to a news statement GRMC Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown released.
“Together, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Guadalupe Regional Medical Group employs over 800 people that have been on the front line of caring for COVID-19 patients during the ongoing pandemic,” she said. “We anticipate this initial COVID-19 vaccine shipment will be completely distributed to our healthcare providers.”
Decisions to receive or decline vaccination should be discussed among individuals and their family practice healthcare providers, McCown said. Additional information to help in the decision-making process is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website under FDA emergency use authorizations, she said.
GRMC still had no information on availability of COVID-19 vaccinations for members of the general public.
In Guadalupe County, 47 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to information provided by officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.