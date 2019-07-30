A couple of people riding a three-wheel motorcycle Sunday in McQueeney were injured when they fell victim to what officials said was a freak accident.
The couple was on the vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when a limb fell from a tree and struck them on FM 725, sending them to the hospital in Seguin for treatment, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Cpl. Kelly Mann said.
“It was classified as an act of God,” he said. “Texas Highway Patrol was not investigating the incident as a motor vehicle collision as it was an act of God.”
Initial reports were that a crash possibly happened so responding deputies went to the scene, Mann said. They found a tree had fallen onto a motorcycle, he said.
“A large tree limb broke out of a tree and fell on the roadway. There happened to be two people on one of those three-wheel-type motorcycles riding back who happened to be struck by the tree,” McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Bogisch said. “It was kind of windy and I don’t know if the tree was stressed by the dry weather or whatever.”
The driver and passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, Bogisch said. Seguin EMS took the man and woman to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, he said.
Members of the Texas Department of Transportation closed down traffic nearly three hours while they removed the portion of the tree off the roadway, and cut down and removed the tree, Bogisch said.
Emergency crews received calls about 6:30 p.m. for the incident in the 9100 block of FM 725 at Old San Antonio Road, the fire chief said. The limb struck the couple on the Can Am motor bike and hit another passing vehicle, Bogisch said.
“Upon arrival, we found FM 725 was blocked in both directions just north of Old San Antonio Road and that the occupants of the motorbike had been able to escape the tree collapse with minor injuries and had managed to remove themselves from the downed tree with the assistance of bystanders and neighbors,” the chief said.
McQueeney VFD personnel began treating the patients until Seguin EMS paramedics arrived to take the people to the hospital.
Firefighters and deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control to keep other vehicles away from the immediate area of the wreck, Bogisch said.
Crews were able to reopen the road by about 10:30 p.m.
“We’d like to thank area motorists for their patience and understanding with the detours while the road was closed for such an extended period of time,” Bogisch said.
Neither Mann nor Bogisch had identifying information about the people involved. The second vehicle also hit by the tree sustained minor damages as well, Mann said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.