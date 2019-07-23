Officers with an Idaho police department arrested a Seguin woman for allegedly attempting to abduct her own child over the weekend in that state.
Eden Hope Rodriguez, 28, of Seguin, was arrested around 2:15 p.m. Monday by Meridian police and booked into the Ada County Jail on a $200,000 warrant for attempted abduction in Meridian, Idaho, police said.
Rodriguez reportedly tried to snatch her 8-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, around 12:05 p.m. Sunday at the Holy Apostles Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road in Meridian, according to a written statement provided by the Meridian Police Department.
Rodriguez allegedly attempted the abduction as the child came out of church services on Sunday, the police department reported.
“The victim’s legal guardian was able to wrestle the child free and they took shelter inside the church,” the department’s statement said. “Rodriguez then fled the scene on foot, southbound, through the parking lot.”
Rodriguez was arrested while at her civil attorney’s office Monday afternoon in Meridian, Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea of the Meridian Police Department said.
“She has a civil attorney that is involved in a child custody case that was involving the child from (Sunday’s) attempted abduction,” Basterrecha said. “We negotiated to contact her at the attorney’s office and take her into custody.”
Following the attempted abduction on Sunday, the Meridian Police Department took to Facebook in an attempt to locate Rodriguez who was believed to be “armed with a concealed handgun, and she is known to be violent,” the police department said.
Locally, Rodriguez is awaiting adjudication on a pair of violent criminal charges she faces in Guadalupe County Court. According to online court records, she was arrested Jan. 29, 2018, and indicated Dec. 6 on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Her next court appearance, a pre-trial hearing in the indicted case, is scheduled for July 31, according to online records.
