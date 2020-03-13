Seguin and Marion ISDs have made the decision to postpone school for the next week, extending spring break due to the coronavirus outbreak.
District officials for both school districts made the announcements on Friday afternoon that the districts will remain closed from March 16 to 20.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. The decision to temporarily close schools is not an easy one, and the closure impacts our entire community,” Matthew Gutierrez, Seguin ISD superintendent, said in the release.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Marion ISD and the surrounding districts have decided to extend spring break by one week,” Marion ISD wrote on its social media page. “Students will not return to class until Monday, March 23rd.”
All school events, extracurricular activities, practices and competitions are canceled as well, the release read.
The district’s facilities will remain closed during this time and employees — unless otherwise requested — will not report to work, the release stated.
However, the district will serve breakfast and lunch to students who participate in the National School Lunch Program between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Seguin High School, Koennecke, McQueeney and Rodriguez elementaries, the statement read.
"Seguin ISD plans to resume classes on Monday, March 23," the release said. "Should this date change, we will communicate further with our families."
