While Guadalupe County continues to report one number of COVID-19-related deaths on its website, state officials are running a much higher tally for fatalities here.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder on Tuesday reported 44 deaths in the county. He said the Texas Department of State Health Services has a total of 78 Guadalupe County deaths on its webpage.
The difference, Pinder said, can be attributed to a lag in reporting. A spokeswoman with the state agency recently confirmed the discrepancy.
Texas Department of State Health Services’ dashboard comes from death certificates, DSHS press officer Lara Anton said.
“If the death certificate indicates that COVID-19 was one of the primary causes of death, it is counted as a death on our dashboard,” she said. “The Guadalupe County EMC is sharing the number of deaths that occurred to a confirmed case and have been investigated by an epidemiologist.”
Pinder has continuously said he gets his confirmed numbers from DSHS. That has not changed.
DSHS reports on its dashboard numbers not all of which have been confirmed by an epidemiologist.
“Usually, epidemiologists match infectious disease case investigations to death data when they do their data review at the beginning of the following year,” Anton said. “They review the entire previous year before posting final numbers for cases and deaths a few months into the following year.
“It will probably take much longer for this process to be completed given the extremely high volume of cases and deaths that have occurred this year.”
All COVID-19 data is subject to change, Anton said, calling the data provisional. The data on the state’s dashboard has not undergone complete review or been finalized, Anton said.
With that said, Pinder released Guadalupe County’s coronavirus-related updates on Thursday.
He reported eight new active cases of the virus in the county.
He said 53 of those were from a list of 1,601 older cases the state added into the total in recent weeks. They were cases Texas’ health department staff identified through laboratory test reports in Texas health Trace, the state’s COVID-19 case management system, Pinder has said.
The county saw an increase of 10 new to-be-determined cases and 11 recoveries. Nine to-be-determined cases were removed.
To-be-determined case recoveries equaled 11, Pinder reported.
Of the active cases, one was in the New Braunfels section of the county, six in Cibolo, 10 in Seguin, three in the Schertz section of the county, one in Marion, none in Selma and seven in the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County. The county counted 28 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Pinder wrote in his report.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalizations, Pinder said. The most recent count showed 34 deaths of Guadalupe County residents at the hospital.
GRMC’s seven-day moving average for hospitalizations was fewer than one per day, Pinder said.
