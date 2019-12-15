A former Cibolo man has been indicted on 25 counts of sex crimes against children according to court documents.
Court records accuse Michael Paul Toss, 44, of Houston of sexually assaulting a teen girl at his former home in Cibolo.
Toss was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child on Sept. 30, according to Guadalupe County’s online jail records.
A Guadalupe County grand jury indicted Tosh on Dec. 5 on seven counts of sexual assault of a child, 13 counts of indecency with a child — sexual contact and five counts of possession of child pornography.
The arrest affidavit states that Tosh convinced the girl to engage in illicit behavior with him by threatening to assault a younger female relative if the older girl didn’t cooperate.
Cibolo Police Department investigators got involved with the case in August after the girls’ mother reported it to Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators two days prior, according to the court document. The sheriff’s investigator interviewed the girl and her mother, who had evidence of Tosh’s alleged crimes, the affidavit read.
Her evidence included an external hard drive containing images of the teen girl, her sister and two others without clothing and/or performing sexual activities, the affidavit reads.
The woman told investigators that Tosh admitted to her having sexual contact with the girl about five years ago.
The girl told authorities that Tosh had sex with her when she was 16 years old. It happened in the later months of 2013 and possibly in 2014, she told investigators.
A sheriff’s investigator gave the hard drive to a special agent with the San Antonio field office of the United States Secret Service. The special agent found “a number of images he believed to be child pornography while conducting the forensic analysis” of the hard drive, the affidavit read. Some of what he found were “images and video recordings of Mr. Michael Tosh and (the teen girl) having sexual intercourse,” the court document read.
The sexual contact between Tosh and the girl happened before her 17th birthday, the Cibolo detective wrote.
In addition to the indictment against Tosh, the Guadalupe County Grand Jury returned 21 other felony indictments.
The defendants, along with the charges they face are:
• Lester Acosta, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
• Donald Bellfy, sexual offender duty to register for life/annually;
• Christopher David Booker, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Denise Butler, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information five or more items, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000;
• Robert Cardenas, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Faith Correa, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Thomas George III, burglary of a building;
• Kate Gillen, possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Nathan Harrington, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Laraunda Marie Johnson, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Marc Leal, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• James Thomas Livingston, driving while intoxicated third or more;
• Efran Diaz Medina, driving while intoxicated third or more;
• Madison Elizabeth Munoz, evading arrest with a vehicle;
• Craig Matthew Nabors, assault family violence with previous conviction, assault family or house member impede breath or circulation;
• Alessandro Olvera, assault family or house member impede breath or circulation;
• Michael Anthony Pihota, manufacture or delivery of between 4 gram and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;
• Elizabeth Yvonne Stewart, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance;
• Daisy Trejo, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between penalty group 1Z and 20AU;
• Jorge Trejo-Galera, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
• Alexander Williams, driving while intoxicated third or more, assault family member with previous conviction.
Each of the suspects grand jurors indict are considered innocent until proven guilty. Their indictments in no way prove their connection with the alleged crimes.
