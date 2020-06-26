Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Guadalupe County.
According to the county’s Friday afternoon report, officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 and have 11 new cases pending.
As of Friday, the county reported 69 active cases and 246 recoveries, or 314 total confirmed cases. County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder said the Texas Department of State Health Services had 334 cases pending confirmation. The state reported the county had 648 total cases — 314 confirmed plus 334 cases pending confirmation.
“We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the governor or local jurisdictions,” Pinder said
Guadalupe County is reporting one death at this time.
As of Friday, Seguin had 28 active cases, the unincorporated portion of the county had 14, the portion of New Braunfels in Seguin had 12, Cibolo had five, Schertz had four, Marion two, and two people are hospitalized.
The city of Seguin issued an order late Friday afternoon making masks mandatory for local businesses. Guadalupe County issued a similar advisory, strongly encouraging businesses to require masks.
