A Cibolo police officer arrested Thursday is accused of making and possessing child pornography, authorities said.
Christopher Ybarra, 37, of Cibolo, reportedly admitted to viewing, saving and making at least one video, Kayleigh Date, Office of Attorney General spokesperson, said on Friday.
Investigators with the Texas Office of Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit arrested Ybarra Thursday on his job, Date said. The Child Exploitation Unit served two warrants for possession of child pornography and one for promotion of child pornography, Date said.
“This case is the result of an out-of-state investigation as well as a case that originated from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office,” she said. “Child Exploitation Unit investigators were asked to assist in both investigations and executed a search warrant at Ybarra’s residence. Ybarra was located at his place of employment and arrested.”
When investigators spoke with Ybarra, he told them he watched and saved child pornography, Date said. Search warrants turned up more evidence, she said, including some that led to an allegation of Ybarra video recording a child doing something pornographic.
“Investigators located child pornography on a digital storage device in Ybarra’s residence, and at least one video is known to have been manufactured by Ybarra,” Date said. “Investigators seized numerous items for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit.”
Ybarra has spent 11 years with the Cibolo Police Department, said Officer Matt Schima, a spokesman with the department. Ybarra currently is a patrol officer and has worked as a K9 officer and a school resource officer in the Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD, Schima said. Ybarra also served as a police officer for the Marion Police Department for three years prior to his employment at Cibolo, Schima said.
Ybarra has been disciplined by the department in the past, but Schima would not release details about disciplinary actions against the officer.
Department leadership on Thursday put Ybarra on leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, according to a news statement released Thursday night. The department is cooperating in the investigation, according to the statement.
“We continue to be committed to a culture of high morals and ethical policing,” the statement read. “We will continue to hold those in our organization accountable to those high moral standards and swiftly deal with those who choose to violate those standards.”
In the statement, the department asked for the community’s prayers and continued support. It noted the positive relationship the department shares with Cibolo residents and a willingness to provide professional police services in the community.
The Texas Rangers and members of the Attorney General’s office are investigating the case against Ybarra.
Investigators with the Office of the Attorney General took Ybarra to the Guadalupe County Jail and he was booked on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of obscene wholesale promotion with deviant sex acts. He posted bonds totaling $75,000 on Friday and was released from the jail, according to online jail records.
