Dozens of emergency vehicles lined the parking lot of the Seguin Events Complex with their emergency lights flashing.
Seguin police officers were joined by firefighters and Guadalupe County constables in paying tribute to fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot in the line of duty on Friday, March 26, and died Wednesday.
Walker, 38, had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Meaxia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.
“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”
On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers across the state to take a minute at 1 p.m. to honor the fallen officer.
And that’s just what local first responders did.
“We have people who are off duty out here today as well as officers who are on duty,” Seguin Police Detective Lt. Lance Wright said. “This means a lot to our officers to have the opportunity to remember one of our own who fell in the line of duty. We’re one big family no matter where you are at, whether it is across the state or across the country. It says that we carry each other.”
Authorities say that 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson shot Walker before the trooper had stopped his vehicle during the traffic stop.
Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to a hospital in Waco, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.
Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Pinson killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.
Walker is survived by his wife and four children.
“I can’t imagine what his family is going through,” Wright said. “It is a tragedy. God bless his family. I hope they can get through this.”
Walker worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. Officials said he had been kept on life support so that his organs could be donated.
The associated press contributed to this story.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
