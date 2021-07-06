A Kingsbury volunteer firefighter was hurt Tuesday morning when the fire engine she was driving to an emergency call was run off the road causing the large truck to roll over, trapping her inside.
The firefighter had minor injuries and expected to be released from the hospital, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said at the scene. She was stable, alert and talking once crews pulled her from the overturned truck, he said.
“Emergency crews arrived to find one firefighter trapped inside,” Pinder said. “Through the assistance of Seguin, York Creek and Kingsbury fire department personnel, along with the Pat Baker Co., they were able to successfully extricate the trapped firefighter.”
About 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a medical emergency call on Interstate 10, Pinder said.
As the 40-year-old firefighter drove the engine, another vehicle ran her off the road, he said. The firefighter overcorrected, lost control on Farm-to-Market 1104 due to wet roads and rolled the fire engine onto its roof, Pinder said.
The firefighter was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.
The site of the wreck was less than a mile from the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, located near the corner of U.S. Highway 90 and FM 1104.
No other injuries were reported.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash.
