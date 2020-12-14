A rise in COVID-19 cases at Seguin High School has officials switching the campus from in-person learning to remote instruction.
In a letter to parents sent out Monday afternoon, Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel said the transition to both synchronous and asynchronous learning will begin Tuesday, Dec. 15 and is expected to last through Dec. 18 when the district is scheduled to go on winter break.
“You may be aware that there has been a gradual but steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases on the Seguin High School campus,” Esquivel wrote. “Thanks to everyone’s cooperation, we have successfully completed contact tracing to quarantine the groups affected.”
Seguin High School’s Essential Academics students can continue to attend in-person instruction for the four days leading up to the holiday break. The district will continue to provide transportation, Esquivel wrote.
As of Monday afternoon, Seguin High School had 11 students and staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 and about 150 were quarantined, Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said. In total, the district had 24 students and 10 staff members test positive for the disease, with a total of 196 students and 40 staff members quarantined, according to a chart on the Seguin ISD website.
“Your health and safety is our top priority and we appreciate the assistance to maintain the safety of our students, staff and families,” Esquivel wrote. “Thank you for helping us protect each other.”
Extracurricular activities and after school practices will continue as scheduled, and child nutrition staff will serve curbside meals from 11:48 a.m. to 1:23 p.m. near the Performing Arts Center.
The changes were made out of “an abundance of caution,” Hoffmann said.
The transition should be fairly easy for the high school students who are already learning in a technological world, Hoffmann said.
“Naturally, the high school students are technology savvy,” he said. “They’ll be able to convert to remote learning overnight and adapt well.”
Students who need devices or internet access can stop by the high school in the bus loop Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. to pick up a Chromebook and/or a hotspot.
