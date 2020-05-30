The world’s first modern wooden shuttle coaster may once again rumble its tracks at ZDT’s Amusement Park, but not yet.
For nearly 13 years, ZDT’s Amusement Park has thrilled guests with adrenaline-pumping attractions. However, to keep visitors and employees safe, owner Sarah Donhauser decided to shutter park doors in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently Gov. Greg Abbott issued his latest proclamation adding water parks and food court dining areas to the list of businesses permitted to open their doors at 25% capacity throughout the state.
ZDT’s will not open their doors following the latest proclamation, but Donhauser remains hopeful for the governor’s next announcement, she said.
“We had hoped that smaller amusement parks would be allowed to open at the same time as water parks, but that did not happen,” she said. “So we have decided to hold off on opening the park until more of our attractions are able to open for guests. Now, we are just waiting for the green light from the governor. We are anticipating and hoping for June 5, which would be next Friday, but in the meantime, we are making preparations for our park to open safely with modifications.”
Although the park’s doors have remained closed, Donhauser and her staff have been busy behind the scenes preparing, she said.
“We’re bringing in our employees next week to have meetings, refreshers and training, and practicing of procedures so that once we are given that green light, we’ll be ready to go,” Donhauser said. “The guidelines specific to amusement parks haven’t come out yet, but we’ve been watching guidelines for other businesses and have been planning accordingly and getting preparations in order. We have decided that employees will be wearing masks, but customers will be encouraged, not required.”
When doors do finally open, the business will encourage social distancing amongst patrons and follow health guidelines like checking the temperature of each employee upon arrival, Donhauser said.
“Social distancing will be encouraged between parties with markings on the ground for guidance, and we’ll be leaving empty seats between parties on the rides,” she said. “We’ve added lots of additional hand sanitizer dispensers around the park; surfaces will be disinfected regularly, seats and handholds will be disinfected after each ride cycle. If video games are allowed, we’ve planned to have an employee dedicated to cleaning games after usage. We are constantly discussing and deciding and ordering stuff and getting prepared and ready to go.”
If ZDT’s does open following the next proclamation — even with capacity limited to 25% — Donhauser will continue with her plans, she said.
“We don’t anticipate that being an issue for us,” she said. “If we were to open the entire park — it depends on what they allow us to open — but if we were doing 25%, then you’re looking at 500 people, which I don’t anticipate us having days of 500 people during COVID.”
The park’s eating area could also be under limitations if doors open next week, but Donhauser is prepared, she said.
“When it comes to our eating area inside, restaurants are at 50%, and it could be increased by that time, but if it’s at 50%, then that’s what we’ll allow,” she said. “We’ve been moving tables around and will abide by those restrictions. We also have tons of tables outside so people could purchase food inside and bring it out. We’ll also allow picnics to be brought in as always.”
Donhauser said they are eager and ready to rejoin the lives of their guests’ families.
“I’m excited for us to reopen and to welcome guests back through our doors and to help to entertain all the families out there who have been cooped up for so long and ready to get out and have some fun and make some memories,” she said.
For more information, visit zdtamusement.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.