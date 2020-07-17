A Seguin resident in his garage early last Saturday heard someone stealing an SUV parked in his driveway and chased the culprit until he lost sight of the vehicle, police said.
On Friday, police released images of someone caught in surveillance video trying to open a locked car door and said the person could be involved in the vehicle theft and several other reported crimes in the same neighborhood.
“We would venture to guess this is all connected,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
During the early morning hours of July 11, someone burglarized a pair of vehicles in a driveway on Silo Ridge in the Mill Creek subdivision, Nichols said. A handgun was stolen from one vehicle and a pair of sunglasses was taken from the other; both vehicles sat unlocked before the burglaries, he said.
A few minutes later, the person was captured on video about 2:15 a.m. July 11 trying the door of a locked car in the 2100 block of Silo Ridge, Nichols said.
“(One) key take away is someone was not burglarized because they locked their door,” he said. “That just goes to show, locking your doors actually does deter crime.”
Had the door been unlocked, the would-be thief could have burglarized the vehicle or stolen it, the chief said.
Then about 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Split Rail in the same neighborhood, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen, Nichols said. He said the door was unlocked and the key fob was left inside the sport utility vehicle.
A homeowner was in the garage when he heard SUV engine start, and so he hopped in his truck and chased the stolen vehicle, Nichols said.
“The homeowner chased the car for a while toward San Antonio and eventually lost them,” the chief said. “The vehicle was recovered abandoned in San Antonio.”
Locking vehicle doors, and removing valuables or hiding valuables inside vehicles is good practice to stay safe, Nichols said. Residents at two homes might not have been victimized recently had they locked their vehicles and video shows that one resident wasn’t victimized because their car was locked, he said.
“The takeaways there are, one, lock your doors, don’t leave your key fobs and valuables in unlocked vehicles,” Nichols said. “And the other is don’t hesitate to call us and let us know of anything suspicious.”
