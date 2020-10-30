Travelers on State Highway 123 North just north of town may notice the water tower painted in red light, while residents will see a little red downtown. That glow is no Halloween decoration; it is in honor of Red Ribbon Week.
The special display was requested by the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines and honored by the city of Seguin.
Red Ribbon was coined in 1985 after the death of Drug Enforcement Agent and Marine “Kiki” Camareno, Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Commander Dina Dillon said.
“He was kidnapped and murdered by the Mexican cartel,” Dillion said. “He was an incredible DEA agent trying to get drugs off the streets of America, and in his honor, they started Red Ribbon Week. It has blossomed and gone nationally, but started in California.”
Camareno has become a hero amongst the Young Marines program, Dillon said.
“He had children of his own and wanted to keep them safe as well,” she said. “That means so much to parents and to our organization as a whole. [We are] just working together to help kids realize that you have choices.”
To remember Camareno and honor Red Ribbon Week, the local Young Marines program decorated Central Park with red ribbons, Dillon said.
“We have stapled to the ribbons why we do Red Ribbon Week,” she said. “The mayor and the county all do proclamations for Red Ribbon Week as well, they also believe in trying to keep drugs off our streets, and this is just a way to get the information out so that people can understand that we don’t want it, so don’t bring it here.”
The swathe of red sweeping Central Park has also reached the stars with the nightly lighting of the Seguin water tower, which can be seen daily thanks to Dillon’s efforts, she said.
“I absolutely love it,” Dillon said. “And of course, I think it looks awesome and beautiful every time I go by it.”
Graduating from high school in 1987, Dillon said she grew up alongside Red Ribbon Week and Camareno’s story.
“When something’s been around so long, some people just dust it off,” she said. “But keeping it alive and annually reminding people there’s a reason for it; Kiki Camareno ultimately sacrificed his life to get the message out that drugs are bad.”
