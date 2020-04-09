Starcke Park Golf Course will close indefinitely at the end of the business day Thursday.
The city announced the closure on the golf course’s website after city officials made the decision late Wednesday night.
“Based on clarification and written confirmation that we received yesterday from the governor’s office deeming the golf course as being non-essential, we decided to close Starcke Golf Course,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “It will remain closed until further notice, until we get word that we can reopen.” The closure is among many that are the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, City Manager Steve Parker said the course would remain open during a regular city council meeting, following queries from city councilwoman Fonda Mathis.
Mathis said she’s heard concern from several community members about golfers hitting the links.
At the time, Parker said the parks were not closed, allowing residents the ability to get outside while social distancing.
However, the city does intend to close the parks this weekend to help minimize potential gatherings of 10 or more people.
The city’s decision to do so came on March 20, following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing of up to 6 feet and canceling gathers of 10 or more people.
(1) comment
It could be worse. Just thank God Greg Abbott still deems liquor stores as essential businesses!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.