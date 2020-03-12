A scrap metal fire had firefighters from several area departments working to put out the flames on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday at Commercial Metals Company, a company spokesperson said in an email.
Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said crews were able to quickly contain the fire one small pile of scrap metal.
“There were several piles in the area where the fire originated, but crews were able to keep it contained to the one pile,” he said.
With fire crews from multiple fire departments in and around Guadalupe County, Pinder said crews were able quickly quell the flames.
“Multiple fire crews worked hard to contain the fire that was in the scrap metal pile,” he said. “We had multiple volunteer departments, city departments and agencies from surrounding communities were on hand to help us fight the fire.”
But the firefighters weren’t alone in their battle, Pinder said.
“CMC had heavy equipment out there assisting,” he said. “And with help from the sheriff’s office and CMC, we were able to utilize drone technology and get a bird’s eye view of the fire. This allowed CMC operators to move the heavy equipment around different locations of the fire and allow fire crews access to the fire to suppress it more quickly.’
Pinder attributed the faster containment and extinguishment to additions CMC made since the last fire reported at the steel mill in 2015.
“The biggest contributor is CMC’s joint venture with Springs Hill in putting a water tower out here. We have fire hydrants in here with adequate water flow,” he said. “The hydrants on scene are able to supply the trucks with enough water. Also, from the last fire, CMC has put in some technology upgrades so they were able to detect this thing early on and contact the fire department to get the fire response out here.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
