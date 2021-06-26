Area law enforcement is searching for a man who fled from officers, barricaded himself inside a home with adults and children and then took off again on Thursday afternoon.
The incident that involved officers from several area agencies began about 3:30 p.m. when Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Brandon Roberts tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Cibolo and the passenger jumped out and ran, Pct. 3 Constable Michael Skrobarcek said in a social media post.
“The suspect then entered an occupied residence and barricaded himself inside with two adults and three very young children,” Skrobarcek said. “While deputies setup a perimeter, a female exited the house and said they did not know the man and he was forcing them to hide him.”
Deputy constables from Pct. 3 and Pct. 4, along with a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy were able to get the adults and children — ages 9 months old to 4 years old — out of the home safely, Skrobarcek said.
“When they (deputies) attempted to make entry, the suspect broke a bathroom window out and began to run again, crossing FM 78 and into a wooded area in the area of County Lane,” he said.
Deputies again pursued the suspect into the woods and were assisted in the air by Santa Clara Marshal Jerry Airola in his helicopter. They were unable to find the man, Skrobarcek said.
Officers believe they have the suspect identified, but are wanting to confirm his identity before getting an arrest warrant on several charges, Skrobarcek said.
