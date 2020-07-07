Thirteen COVID-19 patients have died at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center since the disease made its way to this county.
Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator, made the revelation Tuesday morning during the county commissioners court meeting. He said hospital officials updated him on the number but were unable to verify how many of the patients were county residents.
Pinder has reported three Guadalupe County residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus. His information comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services, but the state is so backed up tracking Guadalupe County COVID cases that the information is received in an untimely manner.
As of Tuesday morning, GRMC had more than 40 patients it was treating for the coronavirus, GRMC CEO Robert Haynes said. The hospital has more COVID patients than other rural facilities in the region. Hospital personnel have requested and received help from the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, which has provided nurses to help staff the facility, he said.
“The hospital you knew three months ago or six months ago is very different today,” Haynes said. “We are focused on COVID and will be focused on COVID.”
This story is developing. Check back later for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.