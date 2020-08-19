Things appeared to be looking up on the COVID-19 front Wednesday in Guadalupe County.
According to an update from the offices of Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator, the number of active infections was down, the number of people who recovered was up and the number of deaths reported to the county remained the same as a day earlier.
Pinder said the county saw 27 new active cases added to the chart he maintains for the public. The cases include confirmed positive and probable cases.
He said 162 probable cases in the county were not added to the listing.
On Tuesday, Pinder’s office reported that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had nine patients with the new coronavirus. That number also went down, as the county’s hospital reported only five cases on Wednesday afternoon, according to a written news release a GRMC spokeswoman disseminated.
Elizabeth McCown, GRMC’s public information officer, said the hospital’s seven-day moving average number of new COVID-19 admissions per day stayed at 1. The average number of patients receiving care over a seven-day period was down to seven, she wrote.
Not all GRMC hospitalized patients are Guadalupe County residents. The hospital’s Patient Tower entrance, McCown wrote, is now open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for patients receiving surgical procedures,
“Patients will be subject to screening for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms and will be required to wear a mask,” her statement read. “GRMC will continue the no-visitor policy, except for certain situations, pursuant to the extension of the health and human services emergency rule.”
Across the county, several areas saw improvements in their active case numbers. Unincorporated areas of the county saw a 10-patient drop, while New Braunfels and Seguin each improved by 5 patients and Schertz reportedly had three fewer active patients.
On the other side, Cibolo recorded six more active patients, and Marion and Selma each had a one-patient increase.
As it stood Wednesday, Cibolo had 72 active cases, Seguin had 63, the unincorporated areas 58, Schertz 54, New Braunfels 15, Selma 7 and Marion 3.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had reported 40 deaths of Guadalupe County residents to his office but had 59 such deaths listed on its webpage, Pinder wrote. Both numbers remained the same two days in a row.
The emergency manager again mentioned that the state has a backlog it’s trying to work through in its reporting process and the county could see an increase in the number of reported deaths.
