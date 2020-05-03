With campuses closed and graduation up in the air, Marion ISD staff wanted to celebrate their seniors in a big way.
Superintendent Kelly Lindholm and High School Principal Stacia Snyder came up with the idea to post seniors’ cap and gown photos along the small town’s main street.
With a team in place from the high school and central office staff, district personnel posted 106 photos along FM 78 (San Antonio Street) between Center Street and La Vernia Street — 53 angled to the east, 53 angled to the east, but all visible from across the highway .
“We just wanted to do something that would make the seniors feel special and lift their spirits,” Lindholm said. “We just let them know that we really do care and we really do love our kids and wanted to do something that lets our community really rally around our senior class.”
The idea came about as Lindholm and Snyder began to brainstorm about ways to celebrate Marion’s class of 2020 with the closure of campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know we’ve got to do something, we know we have to honor our seniors,” Snyder said. “They’re losing a lot of big things that happen in the spring and it is heart-breaking.”
The pair came up with a parade of photos on the town’s busiest road — San Antonio Street.
“We have a couple of other things we are working on, but this is the main big visual thing we wanted to do for them,” Snyder said.
With the help of the district’s multimedia specialist Courtney Junkin turning the photos into posters, librarian Susan Hales laminating the pictures, agriculture teacher Dwayne Reiley getting the stakes and putting them together, and about half a dozen educators planting the photos, Lindholm said it was a complete team effort.
“It just really blossomed,” she said. “It was a group effort and we hope everyone gets to enjoy it. It’s just unfortunate right now that because of COVID-19 we can’t celebrate them just yet. This is our way of saying, ‘We haven’t forgotten you. We may not be able to get together right now, but we are thinking about you and want to celebrate you.’”
The district is making plans for in-person graduation if allowed, Lindholm said.
“We have secured Goldie Harris Gym in Seguin for June 20 as our first option for an in-person ceremony,” she said. “Realizing that may not be feasible, we’ve also secured it for July 25. And if that can’t happen, then we’ll go ahead and do a virtual on that day.”
The district is planning for the both scenarios, but hoping for the best, Snyder said.
“We’re really shooting for an in-person graduation,” she said. “One of the things we’ve been saying over and over again is Marion is a special place for kids. We want to do everything we can to make sure we keep a tradition as far as honoring our kids together if at all possible.”
Lindholm said the choice to reserve Goldie Harris for the two potential dates allows the district to have a ceremony inside during the hottest times of the year, and with potentially bad weather.
“One reason is because of the heat, it’s at the end of June or July,” she said. “Then there’s also the possibility of rain and then you have to take it inside of a gym and really have to limit the number of people that we let in. This is somewhere we can be rain or shine, heatwave or not and try to make it happen.”
A Marion High School alum is jumping in on the celebrations with an event on Sunday called the Operation Feed our Seniors (Marion HS) Corona Virus 2020.
Martin Gonzalez and family, various Marion alumni and other donors are serving up a senior dinner plate for each senior at M.R.G. BBQ from 1 to 5 p.m.
