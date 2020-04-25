City officials are optimistic about Seguin’s ability to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seguin City Manager Steve Parker discussed the city’s status and future of the area during the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening.
In his update, Parker discussed Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest executive orders and the impact they will have on the area.
The main area of discussion was on the governor’s Economic Task Force that he put in place to help get the state’s economy up and running again.
“I think the message is they want to do this slowly and look for trends, and if things happen to speed up with the number of cases, they may be able to ration some of that back,” Parker said. “I want to be very cautious, perhaps one of those initiatives is restaurants opening up and only having 25% of the tables accessible or maintaining a six feet distance of the tables you do occupy.”
The executive order specifically discusses allowing non-essential businesses to open their doors to curbside sales. However, Parker said several local businesses have operated this way for the past few weeks.
“I don’t know if this is going to generate a lot of impact on the city,” he said. “We’ve had the mentality here that if people are able to do curbside, we’ve been allowing them to do that. But it does give businesses the ability to do that [and they have our] full encouragement.”
The orders also ease the restrictions on elective surgeries and procedures done by hospital staffs, and the closing of educational institutions, Parker explained.
“This may have an impact on our summer programs and having access to facilities and what we’re able to do here in our community,” Parker said.
He thanked community members for their continued efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and for following the recommended guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks.
As a result of these efforts, Parker said the city is experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 activity; however, that does not mean residents should lower their guard quite yet.
“Seguin had a case today (April 22) that brought us to seven, and we know of at least one more,” he said. “We have had three recover of the seven here in the community, and we have one hospitalized in Seguin at this time. Just because these numbers are trending the right way for us, it’s very important not to get lax on this initiative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.