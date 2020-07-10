A beer run went wrong Wednesday when a man stole cans of brew and shoved a store clerk as he exited the store, police said.
The suspect, who police identified through video surveillance captured at the store, tussled with officers the following day at Walmart as they attempted to arrest him, Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said Friday.
“He resisted arrest at Walmart,” Wright said. “It took six or seven officers to take him down.”
About 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked into a store in the 600 block of North Guadalupe Street and grabbed some cans of beer, the lieutenant said. A clerk in the store tried to confront the man as he began walking out of the business without paying, Wright said.
At the front door of the business, the suspect reportedly shoved over some baskets sitting near the door and then shoved the clerk out of his way.
“Upon exiting the store, he turned around and threw a beer at her and threw a chain through the front window and shattered the door,” Wright said. “When he shoved her and threw a beer at her, that’s when it turned into a robbery.”
Theft elevates to robbery when something is stolen and the alleged perpetrator assaults or puts a victim in fear of bodily injury, he explained.
Police who examined video surveillance at the scene recognized the man involved and obtained a warrant for his arrest, Wright said. Other officers were alerted that the man was wanted in connection with the burglary, he said.
An officer spotted the suspect Thursday at Walmart and that’s when police took into custody 33-year-old Juan Luna of Seguin, Wright said. They took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting arrest, search or transport.
The charges carried with them $52,000 in total bonds, according to online jail records.
