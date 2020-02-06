Someone scrawled a menacing note in a restroom stall this week at Navarro Intermediate School and authorities are searching for the culprit, the district stated on a social media page.
No one was assaulted but the message rattled students and officials took the threat seriously.
“Some students were very understandably upset and met with the counselor,” the social media post read. “This does not appear to be an imminent or specific threat to our students, but administrators and the sheriff’s office are investigating.”
The threatening message was written on a sixth-grade boys restroom stall Wednesday. Several students saw it and reported the message, the media post read.
Word began to spread and district staff acted immediately, Superintendent Dee Carter said Thursday.
They blasted information via text and telephone calls to parents in a K-12 alert around midday, posted information on the district’s website and made the social media post, she said. They ensured information reached families throughout the entire district, Carter said.
“A lot of our families have children at multiple campuses and we knew that people would hear about our concern,” she said. “We wanted to send that message to everyone.”
The superintendent said she could not provide the specific wording of the threat because it remains part of an ongoing investigation. She said it was a vague threat of doing harm to no one in particular.
“It was general statements about not liking school and that there was going to be some violence,” Carter said late Thursday afternoon. “It certainly was alarming and something that we knew we needed to address as aggressively and immediately as possible, which we have been doing for the last day and a half.”
A few students reported to a couple different teachers that they had seen the threat and staff quickly locked down the restroom, Carter said.
Staff and investigators with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office continued to chase down leads Thursday, she said.
“We know the time frame. I can’t give you any specifics about the investigation,” Carter said. “We have a lot of information. We feel we are pretty close to solving this mystery.”
