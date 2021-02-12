As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County continues to mount, numbers of active cases continues to remain steady.
Active cases amounted to 513 in the county on Friday, according to a written statement staff at the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8 released Friday. The number of active cases Tuesday was 508, according to a Region 8 statement released that day.
The county saw an increase of 62 new cases of the viral disease from Thursday to Friday.
Guadalupe County posted 8,239 confirmed cases as of Friday along with 1,483 probable cases and 2,742 cases pending investigation.
COVID-19 accounted for 184 deaths in the county as of Friday and there were 11,767 recoveries.
All added up, the county had a total of 12,464 COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.