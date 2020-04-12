Area farmers are using different methods to reach community members and supply them with fresh food while social distancing.
Local produce farms and meat producers are taking to the internet, offering delivery and curbside service, or filling up their farm stands in the middle of the field to help meet the demand.
Trinity Ranch Seguin, Braune Farms and Behind the Oaks have all adapted to the new normal while facing the coronavirus pandemic.
Braune Farms Fresh Produce, 2050 Link Rd
The local farm, known for selling its products at the Pearl Farmers Market, in a roadside stand in front of the farm and through some delivery options, has seen an uptick in activity.
Most notably is the roadside stand, where cars line Link Road for the chance at getting fresh produce.
“Originally, my farm stand, before all of this virus stuff hit, I would open at 4 o’clock in the afternoon and stay open until it got dark, and honestly, if I had about 20 customers that stopped by, that was probably a good day,” owner Julie Braune said. “Now, we’ve got long lines and people waiting. Our business at the farm stand has increased tremendously.”
The surge in people began as local grocers found it hard to keep shelves stocked, so residents turned to the farmers, Braune said.
“People were looking for food, they went searching and they found us,” she said. “The main thing I hope is that when life goes back to normal — it may be a different normal — people don’t forget about us. I hope people don’t forget that we had food when your main food source didn’t.”
Braune has seen more community members and neighbors, as well as customers from the Pearl Farmers Market.
“I have quite a few customers coming out to the farm stand on Wednesdays picking out produce,” she said. “You just don’t realize how much people appreciate you and appreciate what you do and that they do really rely on you. This is where they get their food from every week. They really support their farmers and it is important to them to get their fresh vegetables.”
With the Pearl Farmers Market closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market manager started an online farmers market, allowing vendors to continue selling their products, Braune said.
“You can order things ala carte, they also offer a seasonal produce bag and we’re helping to fill those bags,” she said. “That’s been amazing because that is helping us fill the void of not being able to go to the farmers market. A lot of our customers, loyal customers at the farmers market, are purchasing those seasonal bags.”
In addition to the farm stand and the Pearl’s online market, Braune Farms has its own online farmers market and a subscription to seasonal produce.
“Way before any of this started, I implemented monthly subscriptions where folks can get a bag of seasonal produce once a week or one every other week,” she said. “They don’t get to choose what comes in their bag. We also started an online farmers market and we’re doing doorstep delivery. I’m trying to keep it within a 10- to 15-mile radius of the farm.”
The online market allows for al a carte purchase from the farm as well as products from Gourmet Texas Pasta, Holdman Honey and her in-laws’ Braune Farms Grass Fed Beef.
Jamie Braune, who primarily oversees Braune Farms Grass Fed Beef, said she is confident in the quality and safety of the product she offers customers.
“This past Tuesday, I took a calf down to a USDA facility in Poth, and I was so proud of the fact that the meat I took in and the meat that I picked up is safe,” Jamie Braune said. “Every one of their employees, including the USDA inspector, is checked for all kinds of signs. They have industrial strength antiseptic to keep their bodies clean, and what I’m sharing is I feel my meat when I pick it up in two weeks is going to be very safe because of the precautions they are taking.”
Braune Farms sells a wide array of beef options from ground beef to New York strip and offers customers the option of pickup at the farm or delivery to specific locations, both by appointment.
For more information on Braune Farms Fresh Produce, visit www.braunefarmsfreshproduce.com/ . For Braune Farms Grass Fed Beef, visit braunefarms.com .
Trinity Ranch Seguin, 1431 Ilka Switch
Dawn and Brady Stanley, of Trinity Ranch Seguin, have supplied the community with organic, hydroponic vegetables for a few years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they adjusted to a more demanding market.
“We were delivering to the school (Seguin ISD) — that was our biggest customer and then they shut down, so we had to scramble,” Brady said. “We had all this extra produce that had to go, so we’ve donated to the Silver Center to help feed the seniors, plus we’ve picked up a lot of retail business where people are driving to the farm, and we’re prepackaging, and they pay online and come pick it up here.”
The Stanleys also deliver their goods to select customers across the area. However, they have slowed taking on new homes to stay healthy and safe, Brady said.
“We are careful, we just drop off in the cooler and walk away then they pay online,” he said. “So we’ve been able to provide for people who are homebound and can’t go to the grocery store, we appreciate helping them out, and I’m sure they appreciate getting some fresh [food] also.”
The Stanleys sell a variety from Swiss chard and red leaf lettuce, to chicken and duck eggs, as well as homemade dog treats.
As word got out about what the farm offers, business boomed, pushing the couple to move their operations to digital, Brady said.
“Once people found out we had eggs, the phone blew up,” he said. “My wife usually texts our customers, and she had like 70 texts in one day, and that’s when we decided to go with a website where they can order online because otherwise, she would wear her fingers out trying to keep up with everybody.”
As things leveled off, Brady said they are able to ship some produce to a store in Canyon Lake.
The couple is hopeful to open a storefront, but for now, they continue playing it safe using their website for delivery service and curbside at the farm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
For more information on Trinity Ranch, visit facebook.com/trinintyranchseguin/ . To place an order, go to trinityranchseguin.square.site .
Behind the Oaks Farm, 8522 Greaves Ln.
In Schertz, a local farm is helping residents put a little protein on their tables in conjunction with the produce-focused farms.
Behind the Oaks Farm owner Zachary Platt said partnerships like the one his farm has with Trinity Ranch bring customers a wide variety of food.
“We specialize in the meat side of things, so we raise cattle for beef, chickens for meat, and we also raise chickens for eggs,” Platt said. “We do turkeys as well, but we don’t have any on the farm right now as far as live turkeys go. We also partner with Green Bexar Farm in St. Hedwig, and they raise micro-greens and vegetables and produce.”
Behind the Oaks Farm offers a medley of items on its website for delivery or pick up at the farm.
“We sell by the pound and in bulk, so if people wanted to order like a side of an animal, they can do that,” Platt said. “On the website, we don’t actually have our bulk ordering on there because the time on the return for that product is variable right now. So people can contact me when they place orders, and I can tell them over the phone ‘hey, this is what you’re looking at. It could be this, or it could be getting in sooner.’”
The farm is currently running low on beef and chicken. However, management updates the inventory twice a week, Platt said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a demand that can be hard to meet, Platt said.
“It’s definitely caused an influx in the amount of product that we move,” he said. “Because of that, we are finding that we’re bottlenecking on the ability to produce the amount of product needed because the processor is so slammed as well. So you have a chain reaction where we’re having trouble getting more animals in to continue to keep the supply up.”
With people across the country rushing to purchase non-perishable foods, it is easy to forget the benefits of a fresh, nutrient-rich diet, Platt said.
“It is always important, no matter the circumstance,” he said. “You may be able to get more quantity for your dollar, but the quality far outweighs the amount of quantity you’ll get. Your body will continue to hunger for more if you just grab low quality, high quantity. Our body is telling us our body is still hungry when we’re really not — we’re just starved for nutrition.”
In addition to pickup and delivery options, Behind the Oaks also appears at the New Braunfels farmers market located at 186 S. Castell Ave. on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To place an order or for more information on Behind the Oaks Farm, visit behindtheoaksfarm.com .
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.