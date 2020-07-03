A family member’s quick actions helped recover a stolen trailer and launched a manhunt for a pair of suspected thieves just northeast of Seguin.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a theft in progress about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on FM 20 when a man traveling on FM 20 passed a vehicle heading the opposite direction pulling a trailer, Guadalupe County Sheriff Lt. Clint Garza said.
As the man got closer to his relative’s house, he noticed the trailer was missing. He then turned around and began following the truck and trailer while calling the sheriff’s office, Garza said.
“He follows the truck down Tschoepe Road for about a half-a-mile before the truck stops, two men get out and he gets into a verbal confrontation with them,” he said.
During the confrontation, the two men ran off in opposite directions — one into a corn field and the other in an area of heavy brush — in the 4300 block of Tschoepe Road, Garza said.
With assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, drones and K9 officers, law enforcement searched the area for about two hours for the men, unable to locate them, Garza said.
One suspect, a white male wearing a blue shirt, was last seen running north into a cornfield in the direction of State Highway 130. The second suspect, a white male with facial hair and wearing a camouflage shirt, was last seen running south toward Ilka Switch Road.
While the men were not located, deputies were able to recover the stolen property. The truck used in the crime also was recovered and deputies are processing the vehicle for evidence to help them identify the suspects.
“The watchful eye of a citizen/neighbor was able to prevent this theft and we always encourage everyone to call and report suspicious activity when they see it,” Garza said. “See something! Say something! This guy was paying attention and happened to see it. We keep an eye on each other’s property.”
Anyone with information or who saw something is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224.
