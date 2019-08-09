In the wake of the news that a former Seguin ISD school bus driver was arrested on charges of indecency with a child earlier this week, district officials said their main priority was protecting the student’s identity and the investigation being handled by law enforcement until the arrest of Collin Burgoon on Aug. 5
Burgoon, who drove a bus for Seguin ISD for almost 15 years was fired on April 3, just days after a student who rode his bus made an allegation against him.
He was arrested after the Guadalupe County Grand Jury indicted him on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
District officials said in a Thursday statement that they provided investigators a list of students who rode Burgoon’s bus, that the parents were notified about the incident and the students were interviewed as part of the investigation.
The district said it waited to release information to ensure the student’s identity would be protected.
“Had the district made a public announcement that Burgoon was terminated for inappropriate contact with a child on April 3, this information could have easily lead to the student being identified by the public,” the district said in its statement.
The district said “it fully cooperated with the case and did not want to potentially jeopardize it by releasing information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.