Authorities say a three-county pursuit ended in Geronimo, landing a man in jail on Tuesday.
The 40-minute chase started with a traffic stop in Hays County that led law enforcement officers into Caldwell County and then over to Guadalupe County, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.
Troopers reported attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Odyssey at 7:10 p.m. on Highway 80 near River Road in Hays County.
The driver of the minivan took off, leading the officers into Caldwell County, Cockrell said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said the pursuit headed west on FM 20 into Guadalupe County then north onto State Highway 123.
“Deputies just assisted as it approached 123 and entered Geronimo,” he said.
The pursuit ended on State Highway 123 near Friedens Church Road.
The driver, whose name was not available at press time, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, as well as some outstanding warrants, Cockrell said.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette.
