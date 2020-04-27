Four more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Guadalupe County.
The most recent cases brings Guadalupe County to 73 total cases.
As of Monday evening there are 27 active cases and 46 recoveries.
Three patients remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, two in a hospital outside of the county.
Officials say Cibolo has 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 14, the unincorporated county has 11, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin nine, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and one location pending. Two residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the other in another county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.