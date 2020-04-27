Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.