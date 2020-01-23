A Wednesday evening fire ripped through a home, and displaced two residents.
The Seguin Fire Department responded to a call at 7 p.m. for the blaze in the 100 block of Memory Lane.
When first responders arrived, the single wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
“The home was 80 to 90 percent involved when we arrived, so it was pretty much going from end to end, but we were able to extinguish it pretty quickly,” Teboe said. “It was a defensive fire, meaning we didn't send anybody inside because of the amount of involvement that was there.”
No one was home when the fire took place, Teboe said.
“While en route, we were advised that the occupants were out, and we confirmed that upon arrival,” Teboe said. “Currently, there have been no injuries reported on the fire ground from the occupants or firefighters.”
A family friend of the homeowners, James Adcock, said he was with the owner's son when they learned of the fire.
“I was taking him around trying to find a job when his dad called us and said the house was on fire, so we rushed over here as fast as possible, and this is what we got to,” Adcock said. “They are saying that they had an electrical problem, but I don’t really know.”
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, Teboe said.
There are at least two people who live in the home, and Red Cross was called to assist them, Teboe said.
