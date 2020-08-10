Guadalupe County is reporting one new COVID-19 death and six new cases of the coronavirus in the county.
The number of confirmed deaths are expected to continue to increase from 32 as the Texas Department of State Health Services releases new information to country, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
“Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ webpage reporting 45 deaths,” he wrote. “Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths.”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has reported to Pinder that 28 county residents had died in the hospital from COVID-19.
As of Monday, the number of active cases dropped to 256 and the number of recoveries increased to 1,658.
In total, Guadalupe County had 1,914 confirmed cases.
Currently, GRMC has 12 patients admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus.
