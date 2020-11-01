Guadalupe County surpassed its vote totals for all of the 2016 presidential election on Tuesday with a full three days left of early voting and actual Election Day still to go.
Her office and the other early voting locations have been action-packed, said Lisa Hayes, Guadalupe County elections administrator. Voters turned out in droves toppling recent presidential election figures by percentages and sheer volume.
“The turnout has been amazing,” Hayes said. “It kind of ebbs and flows but by the end of the day when you look at the numbers, you realize there was a whole heck of a lot of people that came here today. That’s fantastic.”
Republican and Democratic party leaders in the county said they made efforts to get more people out and were happy with the early vote totals.
“I’m thinking this is a great thing for America that people are engaged and taking part in the process,” said Karen Hale, Guadalupe County Republican chairman. “I think the underlying thing was people feel this is the most important election they’ve had an opportunity to take part in their lifetime. They didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be part of the action.”
On Wednesday morning, more votes had been cast early this election than 2016 early and Election Day vote totals combined, Hayes said. At the start of business Friday, 63,831 of Guadalupe County’s almost 111,000 registered voters already had voted by mail or in person, Hayes said. That’s about 57.5% of the county’s electorate.
In 2016, the county saw about 48.5% turnout in early voting, Hayes said. For the entire 2016 election, Guadalupe County residents cast 58,520 votes.
She said at the close of business Thursday, 57,202 people voted early in person and her office received 6,629 returned mail ballots.
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a turnout like that, definitely early but even in general for an election,” Hayes said. “This is a huge turnout.”
Such a massive turnout bodes well for his side, said Duane McCune, Guadalupe County Democratic chairman.
When turnout is way up, historically, Democrats do better at the polls, he said. McCune and fellow Democrats hope the numbers sway in their favor, McCune said.
“We’re hoping we can turn Texas blue this cycle,” he said before adding that he knows that will be tough in Guadalupe County. “We face reality. Historically, we’re a 2-to-1 Republican county.”
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.
Guadalupe County voters who have not already voted can cast ballots Tuesday at any of the polling places in the county, Hayes said. The main elections office in Seguin is not one of the 35 Election Day locations, she said.
She expects the intense interest in the election to continue Tuesday, Hayes said, but there is no way to know until the doors open that morning and then close at the end of the night, she said.
“Of course there’s always a chance the voters decided to come out and vote early and this is the bulk of what we’re going to see,” Hayes said. “Regardless, I’m just glad the voters come out.”
(1) comment
Now let’s hope that the election results, whomever is elected, are accepted and there’s no ridiculous and irrational response like there was in 2016.
I mean really, crying?
Ms Hayes and her outstanding team have done us proud, allowing all of us to vote efficiently. Let’s give a round of applause for them all and a heartfelt thanks for their dedication during this difficult time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.