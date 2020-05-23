Members of the American GI Forum of Seguin don’t need a huge crowd to do what they know needs to be done.
And what needs to be done is recognize Memorial Day and honor the courageous men and women who have put their lives on the line for this country, said Rene Ramos, American GI Forum of Seguin’s secretary.
“We haven’t had a formal meeting because obviously we’re social distancing,” he said. “But via text, we’re communicating and acknowledging we have to do it. Whether there’s anybody there at all, we have to raise the flag and lower the flag to half staff at the sound of ‘Taps.’”
The annual event will take place starting at 9 a.m. Monday at Manuel Castilla Park, 2261 N. Guadalupe St. in Seguin. It will be a flag ceremony commemorating Memorial Day, Ramos said.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Social distancing measures will be practiced. But that shouldn’t stop people from attending, Ramos said.
“People can park along the road there and listen to the music being played,” he said. “They don’t have to get out of their car because we support social distancing. We just know that it’s important we don’t let this slip by.”
The ceremony could be brief, possibly wrapping up by about 9:30 a.m., if not sooner, Ramos said.
During the ceremony, there will not be a guest speaker or scores of chairs lined up for people to sit, listen and commemorate together, he said. Members of the veteran’s organization will raise the American flag as the national anthem plays through speakers, Ramos said.
Then there will be a moment of silence. That moment of silence will be followed by playing of a rendition of the song “Taps,” he said.
While “Taps” is playing, they will lower the flag to half staff in remembrance of fallen soldiers throughout this country’s history.
Another ceremony usually held the Saturday before Memorial Day at Guadalupe Memorial Park was canceled, Ramos said. The same could have happened to the American GI Forum’s event but members decided against allowing that to happen, he said.
“We just know that it’s important we don’t let this slip by,” Ramos said. “Yes, things are different these days with this pandemic and hopefully we’ll be back to normal one day but we cannot forget Memorial Day. We cannot.”
