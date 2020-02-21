Police have identified the two people whose bodies they found in a home earlier this week as a mother and son.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said they are identified as 78-years-old Doris Joe Maddox and her son 59-year-old Bobby Joe Phelps.
Their family has been notified.
An autopsy was performed, but a cause of death has not yet been determined, Nichols said.
“The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy and are awaiting toxicology results before making any determination on the cause of death,” he said.
The two bodies were found Monday afternoon after a neighbor called police to conduct a welfare check after not seeing either Maddox of Phelps for some time, Nichols said earlier in the week.
An officer went to the home on Friesenhahn Road and discovered the bodies.
Police continue to investigate their deaths.
