GUADALUPE COUNTY — Two men face criminal charges after investigators reportedly found them in possession of illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop last week in Schertz.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested the men about 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of Interstate 35 South, according to a written statement Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores.
In it, he said members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit conducted an operation and found the suspects with 254.4 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, $3,191 in cash and packaging materials for illegal drugs.
Deputies arrested 55-year-old Jose Martin Garcia and 28-year-old Christopher Artemio Morin, both of San Antonio, according to the release.
Authorities took both men to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 200 grams and 400 grams; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Online jail records showed that both men posted bonds totaling $40,000 each on Friday and left the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.