As the Texas economy continues to blossom following a substantial coronavirus-related lag, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced an end to increased unemployment payments related to the pandemic.
The governor said he notified the United States Department of Labor that the state would discontinue unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs. In fact, there are nearly 60% more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit Texas.”
The measure takes effect June 26 as federal law requires a 30-day notice to the Secretary of Labor.
Abbott’s move comes amid growing concern from employers unable to fill jobs across the state. There are good-paying jobs available, he said.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, nearly 45% of posted jobs offer wages greater than $15.50 per hour, Abbott said. About 76% of those jobs pay more than $11.50 per hour and only about 2% of posted jobs pay around the minimum wage, he said.
Texans need to focus on helping unemployed workers fill more than 1 million job openings, Abbott said. Paying additional unemployment benefits to remain at home and off the employment rolls isn’t the answer, he said.
“Another reason why today’s action is needed is the high level of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed,” the governor’s statement read. “Fraudulent unemployment claims rob taxpayer money and do nothing to help the unemployed.”
Texas Workforce Commission estimates that nearly 18% of all claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic are confirmed or suspected to be fraudulent,Abbott said. That amounts to more than 800,000 claims worth as much as $10.4 million if all the claims had been paid.
