While state lawmakers came to an agreement on the merits of a bill that would allow permitless carrying of handguns for Texans, local law enforcement personnel said they patiently await the final decision.
Seguin’s police chief and Guadalupe County’s sheriff said they were neither for nor against the legislation but would follow the laws on the state’s books.
Removing licensing to carry handguns could lead to weapons in the hands of more people without proper training, but that doesn’t spoil him against the legislation headed to the governor’s desk, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
“I hope those who choose to carry take the time to know how to use one, know how to use one and protect themselves, and don’t let it get in the wrong hands,” he said. “We’re going to protect the laws, whichever way the legislature [decides]. We’re going to continue to enforce the law.”
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols also pledged to uphold the laws that are enacted. He did express some concerns of issues that could arise if licenses to carry are deemed obsolete.
Last year, the Texas Department of Public Safety denied a permit to more than 2,000 individuals due to things in the people’s background checks, Nichols said. Under the new legislation, if signed, those checks go away and people who legally were not authorized to buy a gun will now have the ability to purchase one and carry it, he said.
“That’s a little disconcerting,” Nichols said. “Those people are not going to have any checks and balances.”
He understands the Second Amendment and supports citizens’ rights to bear arms, the chief said.
He and most law enforcement officers in general are supportive of anyone legally authorized to carry a firearm to exercise their right, Nichols said. And he understands that laws don’t always prevent people from doing bad things.
“There will be some percentage that has always carried a gun, whether they were prevented by law to carry a weapon or not, that are going to do it anyway,” Nichols said.
The measure long sought by conservative activists allowing Texans to carry handguns without a license is on the cusp of becoming law after the Texas Senate approved a compromise on the bill Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott has said he would sign the permitless carry proposal into law.
“We should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas,” Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts in April.
Just before midnight Sunday, the House approved the deal, hashed out behind closed doors, in an 82-62 vote. The Senate approved the deal Monday in a 17-13 vote.
“This is a simple restoration of Texans’ constitutional right under the Second Amendment, a right of the people to keep and bear arms,” the Senate sponsor, Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, said on the floor Monday. “I think it is a bill that is the strongest bill I’ve seen in my legislative career regarding the rights of our Second Amendment.”
House Bill 1927 would nix the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun.
The compromise keeps intact a number of changes the Senate made to the House bill to assuage concerns from the law enforcement community, including striking a provision that would have barred officers from questioning people based only on their possession of a handgun.
The deal also preserves a Senate amendment enhancing the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying. Among other Senate changes that survived was a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.
Proponents of what Republicans call “constitutional carry” argue that Texas should follow the lead of at least 20 other states with similar laws on the books. Meanwhile, gun control advocates are sounding the alarm about making it easier to carry firearms after repeated instances of gun violence — including 2019’s massacres in El Paso and Midland-Odessa that left 30 people dead.
Under current state law, Texans must generally be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed. Applicants must submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training, and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. Texas does not require a license to openly carry a rifle in public.
Some Democratic Senators raised concerns Monday that the bill would endanger Texans and put at risk the state’s police officers.
“Are you aware there are a large number of families on both sides of the aisle who are literally afraid of your legislation?” asked state Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston.
Schwertner said “there is always a concern” surrounding legislation that deals with firearms and guns and that he “absolutely” thinks the bill will make Texas a safer place.
Public training for civilians who choose to carry weapons has been dismal for years, Nichols said. That poses a concern for him because even that minimal training is likely to disappear with passage of a permitless carry law, he said.
It’s always been incumbent upon the individual to get better training, the chief said. People need to know more about the safety involved with carrying a firearm, Nichols said.
“There are a lot of logistics that go into carrying a gun that people may not think about,” he said. “If you go into an establishment that sells more than 51% alcohol, you are not allowed to take it in there. So you leave it in the car. Cars get broken into all the time.”
There could be some adjustment involved if the legislature passes the bill, Nichols said. Either way, his men will be prepared to follow the law, he said.
“Overall at the end of the day, I’m not opposed to it,” Nichols said. “It’s the Second Amendment; it’s our right to carry weapons.
“I just want people to be responsible when they do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.