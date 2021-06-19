The field next to Faith Lutheran Church will soon sport hundreds of American flags, each honoring a local hero in time to celebrate Independence Day.
For the second time, the Seguin Field of Honor will celebrate, honor and remember veterans, first responders and a host of essential workers from June 26 to July 5, committee project co-chair Connie Ramirez said.
As the coronavirus pandemic halted celebrations last year, the Seguin Field of Honor Committee did the same. In their discussions of bringing the patriotic event back this year, they opted to include those unseen heroes who kept the world spinning, at least locally, Ramirez said.
“We are accepting flag sponsorships for our military veterans, our first responders, but we’ve also opened it up to our teachers, healthcare workers, essential workers — like H-E-B employees, truck drivers, bus drivers — people that kept us going last year,” she said. “I think they are our heroes as well. I think they are worthy of being celebrated out there in the field.”
The committee was saddened to cancel the event last year and is ready to celebrate with the community again.
“We’ve had so much great feedback from the city from the first time we did it,” Ramirez said. “It is exciting to be able to bring it back again, especially during the Fourth of July when patriotism is at its highest.”
Flag sponsorships are $30 each with proceeds benefiting the SS American Memorial.
“We still have several flag sponsorships,” Ramirez said. “With us opening it up as well to teaches and essential workers, we don’t see a reason why they shouldn’t all be sponsored.”
The Seguin Field of Honor will officially open on June 26 following an opening ceremony and close on July 5 after closing ceremonies.
To sponsor a flag, contact Connie Ramirez at 830-243-2872 or visit www.healingfield.org/event/seguintx21 . To keep up to date, check out the Seguin Field of Honor Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.