Deputy constables from two different Guadalupe County precincts tracked down a man wanted for about a week, helped retrieve him from a home’s air conditioning duct and arrested the suspect.
One deputy constable was injured in a fall during apprehension of the suspect but he is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said. The arrest came after deputy constables saw suspect Kenneth Jones, 47, of Seguin come out of a home they were watching and then run back in as they tried to capture him, authorities said.
“With the assistance of both the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and the Seguin Police Department, it was determined Jones was barricaded in the attic of the house he left from,” Precinct 3 Constable Michael Skrobarcek said in a social media post. “Sheriff’s deputies and constable deputies made entry into the residence and located Jones inside the air condition duct.”
Jones became the subject of law enforcement attention last week when he reportedly fled from a deputy trying to make a traffic stop about 3:30 p.m. June 24 in Cibolo, Skrobarcek said.
A passenger hopped out of the car once it stopped and ran away, Skrobarcek said. The man ran into a home where two adults and three young children were.
“[On June 24,] he evaded the chief deputy from Precinct 3,” Precinct 4 Constable Cpl. Jim Wolverton said. “I arrived at the scene moments later when I heard there was a chase on.”
The people in the home said they did not know the man and that he asked them to hide him, Skrobarcek said. Authorities were able to get the people out of the home but the suspect eluded law enforcers, the constable said.
“When they attempted to make entry, the suspect broke a bathroom window out and began to run again, crossing FM 78 and into a wooded area in the area of County Lane,” Skrobarcek said. “With the assistance of Cibolo Police and air assistance from Santa Clara Marshal Jerry Airola and his helicopter, deputy constables searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.”
Authorities believed they had confirmed the suspects identity and vowed to arrest him on numerous charges.
Pct. 3 Chief Deputy Brandon Roberts and Wolverton learned Tuesday night that the suspect who evaded arrest in Cibolo was at a home in the 400 block of East New Braunfels Street in Seguin and that he had three Guadalupe County warrants for his arrest, Skrobarcek said.
The constables’ and sheriff’s deputies watched the house where they believed the suspect was located and saw him leave in a vehicle, Skrobarcek said.
“After some time, a vehicle left the house and, upon seeing officers, tried to speed away,” he said. “Jones was a passenger in the car and ran from the vehicle.”
While trying to make the arrest, Wolverton climbed onto the roof to try using a device to see inside the attic but fell and suffered a spinal fracture.
Wolverton and Jones were taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, and both eventually were released. Wolverton returned to work Thursday.
“I’m doing OK,” he said. “I’m a little bit sore, a little beat up. But when you take the fast way off the roof, that’s bound to happen.”
Jones was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on warrants for failure to appear-assault causes bodily injury family violence; violation of a protective order with bias or prejudice; and assault of a family or house member impeding breath or circulation. He also faces new charges of evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury; evading arrest or detention; burglary of a habitation; three counts of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and criminal mischief under $100.
Jones remained held Friday under bonds totaling $191,000.
