While sporting events are being canceled nationally at both the professional and collegiate levels, or staged without fans in attendance — as of Thursday afternoon, local high school sports will go on as usual.
The UIL canceled the state basketball tournaments on Thursday after trying to stage the event with limited fans at the Alamodome — and on the same day the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA suspended their seasons for the time being.
Also on Thursday, the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in North Carolina were cancelled, meaning TLU shot put athlete Garrett Garza will not compete for a national title. Garza and coaches from TLU will return to Texas.
At our Guadalupe County high schools, local athletic directors Travis Bush from Seguin and Marion’s Ryne Miller said that as of now there were no changes to the school’s athletic calendars and the games would go on as scheduled.
The Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.